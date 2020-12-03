A Diddy & Dr. Dre Verzuz Could Still Be On The Way

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland say that a Verzuz battle between Diddy and Dr. Dre could be on the way.

The pair chopped it up with TMZ, and according to Swizz, a JAY-Z and Diddy battle is not on the cards… but he refused to rule out the possibility of Diddy and Dre going head to head online.

“Now that’s something different,” he said. “I can’t even say what’s not gonna happen anymore. We just let the universe naturally make things happen. I’m not gonna say no, I’m never going to say no anymore!”

Back in April, Diddy told Fat Joe in an interview that he was “talking” to the Verzuz creators about a potential battle with Dr. Dre. Dre seemed hesitant at the time.

Dr. Dre is in the middle of a messy divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young — who wants the mogul to hand over half of his fortune. Dre believes that while she is entitled to some of his coins, she’s not getting half.