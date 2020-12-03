A 4-Day Workweek for 5 Days’ Pay? Unilever New Zealand Is the Latest to Try

The push to be more productive with less has created a cottage industry of productivity experts like Chris Bailey, the author of the books “The Productivity Project” and “Hyperfocus.”

Producing 40 hours of work in 32 hours takes more than a firm deadline, he said. The other ingredients are energy and attention.

“If we are burned out, there goes our productivity,” Mr. Bailey said. “It doesn’t matter how well we can manage our .”

Even with all the right ingredients, it can be hard to actually see productivity, according to Mr. Bailey, who cautioned against using old metrics to gauge what he calls “knowledge work.”

“We tend to look for proof that other people are productive,” he said. For repetitive, easy-to-quantify work (entering sales of paper into a computer, for example), that’s easy. For knowledge work, which is more creative and harder-to-measure work (managing a team of paper sales representatives), it is best to look at impact, not activity, Mr. Bailey said.

“When we do knowledge work for a living, it’s not as though we can measure how many widgets somebody made at the end of the day,” he said.