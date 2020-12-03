5 best trade destinations for Pacers’ Victor Oladipo

The trade: Knicks send

F

Kevin Knox, PG Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2022 protected first-round pick to Pacers for Victor Oladipo

Other than R.J. Barrett and the just-drafted Obi Toppin, almost everyone on the Knicks’ roster should be on the table if there’s a chance to land an All-Star player, something New York hasn’t seen in years. Although Oladipo may have question marks surrounding him, if he weren’t to work out at Madison Square Garden, he could always take his talents elsewhere in 2021.

The basketball fit here is strong. Oladipo provides a lead guard the likes of which the Knicks haven’t had since Linsanity took the city by storm, and of course that didn’t last. Nothing good seems to continue with this franchise, only now they seem to finally have a competent front office in place who could pull off a deal like this and rectify some prior regimes’ mistakes.

Knox is an unmitigated lottery draft bust despite only entering his third season, and Smith is a supreme athlete but isn’t enough of a perimeter scoring threat to really keep up at the position in the modern NBA. He’s a better fit with Malcolm Brogdon as a member of the Pacers. Frank Ntilikina is worth keeping for now as New York’s perimeter defensive specialist off the bench, and sending a 2022 pick with protections ensures another shot at a marquee player in next year’s draft.

An Oladipo-Knicks experiment would be a lot of fun. He’d be given pretty much free rein in the offense, creating a dynamic, very intriguing backcourt combination with Barrett. In today’s NBA, you simply must do better than Elfrid Payton, Smith and Ntilikina as your top point guard options, Austin Rivers notwithstanding.

New Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t interested in a rebuild, and needs a hard-nosed cornerstone player to set the tone in his maiden campaign in the Big Apple. Oladipo seems to possess the requisite grit and grace to fit the Broadway Playbill.

Philadelphia 76ers