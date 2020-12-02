Your Thursday Briefing

Britain’s first vaccinations will be given next week

In a world first, Britain gave emergency authorization to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. Hospitals in the country have already begun emailing staff members to schedule vaccinations, with the first doses to be given in London at 7 a.m. Monday.

Pfizer plans to ship 800,000 doses to Britain in the coming days, with a total of 40 million on order. Each patient needs two doses, administered a month apart.

Frontline hospital workers may be among the first to receive the vaccine, followed by nursing home residents and workers; people older than 80; and other health and social care workers.

One of the last hurdles drugmakers face is testing the vaccine on children, who have more active immune systems than adults and could have stronger reactions.