Xero Appoints Faye Pang as Canada Country Manager

Prior to Uber, Pang spent the majority of her career working in fast moving consumer goods, marketing and operationalizing brands such as Stoli Vodka, Palm Bay, and Mike’s Hard Lemonade while at Vancouver’s Mark Anthony Group, and launching the Stride Gum brand in Canada during her tenure at Cadbury.

“Faye’s wealth of professional experience, coupled with her entrepreneurial spirit, will be instrumental in leading the Canadian team through our next chapter of growth,” said Tony Ward, President, Americas at Xero. “We are confident that her passion for helping small businesses will translate into continued momentum and success in Canada.”

Pang is based in Toronto and will play a key role on Xero’s Americas Leadership Team, reporting into Tony Ward, President, Americas at Xero.

About Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with 2.45 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 800 third-party apps and 200 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2020, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

