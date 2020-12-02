Woman Claims Nicki Minaj’s Husband Raped Her: ‘Nicki Offered Me $20K’!!(Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their son into the world last month, and their marriage seems stronger than ever.

But learned that all that may change. A woman has come forward claiming to have been raped by Nicki Husband almost 20 years ago. 

Nicki’s husband Kenneth has claimed publicly that he was “innocent” of the alleged rape which he was convicted over. And that’s the story he likely told his wife.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR