What Larsa Pippen Knew About Malik Beasley’s Relationship Status

With the cat now out of the bag, Larsa and Malik are laying low, but the source says they’re just biding their time. The insider shares, “Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”

As for why Scottie Pippen‘s ex is willing to carry on seeing the basketball player, the insider claims it’s because she “likes the attention and doesn’t care how this makes her look.”

E! News reached out to Malik and Larsa’s reps for comment.

Larsa’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr., 20, seemingly commented on his mom’s hangout with the NBA star, writing on Twitter, “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.” He also liked tweets encouraging him to focus on his promising basketball career at Vanderbilt University.