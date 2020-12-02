What Does Drake Smell Like? Just Light This Candle And Find Out

It has his same “smooth musk fragrance.”
Drake guessed that there are a decent amount of people in the world who’ve wondered, “What does Drake smell like?,” and it’s apparently paid off.
The music star is now selling candles with his very own scent and they’re already sold out.
So what does Drake smell like? His $80 candle is described as a “smooth musk fragrance.”
It has notes of “amber, cashmere, suede, and velvet,” which apparently is a blend of scents that comprises “the personal fragrance he wears” according to the item’s description.
If there was any time of the year to light up that combination it would be now during the holiday season.
Cyber Week Is Here!
Don’t miss out on the best deals of the year, delivered right to your inbox!