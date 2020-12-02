What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens on today? Time, schedule for Wednesday afternoon game in Week 12

The Steelers will look to remain undefeated on Wednesday afternoon when they host the Ravens in an AFC North showdown.

Pittsburgh (10-0) already beat Baltimore (6-4) earlier in the 2020 season, and Pittsburgh’s task might be easier this time around with Lamar Jackson and a number of key Ravens on the COVID-19/reserve list. The Ravens are coming off a loss to the Titans which actually knocked Baltimore out of a current playoff spot with still six games to play. The Ravens sit in third place in the AFC North entering Wednesday, behind Pittsburgh and the Browns.

MORE: Watch Steelers vs. Ravens live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

This game was originally scheduled to be the nightcap on Thanksgiving. Then it was moved to Sunday afternoon due to initial positive COVID-19 tests. And more positive tests pushed the game back further, first to Tuesday and finally to Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Ravens game on Wednesday afternoon, including kickoff time and TV channels.

What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens on today?

TV channel (national): NBC

NBC Live stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports App, fuboTV

Mike Tirico was going to stand-in for Al Michaels when the game was scheduled for Thanksgiving, but Michaels will take over his usual “Sunday Night Football” play-by-play duties alongside Cris Collinsworth (color) and Michelle Tafoya (sideline).

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

NFL live stream for Steelers vs. Ravens

You can stream Steelers vs. Ravens on NBC’s streaming platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are all of them.

Steelers vs. Ravens start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 2

Wednesday, Dec. 2 Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens will finish off an extended Week 12 seven weeks after Bills-Titans took place on Tuesday night for the first Tuesday NFL game in a decade. This will be the first Wednesday game since 2012.

The game’s branding will be all out of whack with it initially scheduled to be done by the “Sunday Night Football” crew on Thanksgiving night and now taking place on a Wednesday.