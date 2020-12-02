We want to see your best lights displays that dazzles with holiday cheer

It’s officially the holiday season, when an upside to the sun setting at 4 p.m. is watching multi-colored, even flashy, glittering light displays brighten up dark nights. Some buildings and houses are more elaborate than others, with blow up snow globes, decorated trees, reindeer, and other yard fixtures. Others keep it simple with monotone white lights, and uniform bulbs lining window frames. This year, some towns started early to bring along a little more cheer during a hard year, with displays that can be viewed from a safe, social distance. In March, a town in New Hampshire even turned their holiday lights back on along Main Street. The police chief was quoted as saying, “By bringing the lights back, hopefully it gives people the sense of hope that we’re all in this together. We’ll get through it.”

Across the state, a dozen COVID-19 friendly drive-through light displays are still shining bright, as some other holiday traditions are reimagined to accommodate health and safety protocols.

Holiday lights enthusiasts: It’s to brag. We want to see your best lights displays at home, in your town, or at your all- favorite spot that dazzles with holiday cheer. Maybe you share the same mentality as Danny Devito’s character in “Deck the Halls” who summarizes, “I want my house to be seen from space!” Or you invoke the spirit of Clark Griswold by stringing up 250 strands of lights? (Here’s hoping you don’t have that same Griswold luck).

However elaborate the display, we want to help you show it off and spread the holiday cheer.

