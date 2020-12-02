Wakeout! Named Apple’s Best App of 2020, While Zoom Earns the Title for Best iPad App

Apple today shared its App Store Best of 2020 winners, highlighting its picks for the top iOS, iPadOS, and macOS apps and games released over the course of the year.



Apple’s iPhone App of the Year award went to Wakeout!, which is a family friendly exercise and movement app that encourages people to complete easy exercises while at home. Apple’s iPad App of the Year was Zoom, which soared in popularity due to the number of people working and learning from home this year.

Apple’s ‌iPhone‌ Game of the Year was open world RPG Genshin Impact, which allows players to explore a huge game world filled with colorful monsters and earthshaking titans. The ‌iPad‌ Game of the Year was Legends of Runeterra, a collectible card game set in the League of Legends universe.

Apple also selected winners for Mac App of the Year, Mac Game of the Year, Apple TV App of the Year, and more.

Mac Game of the Year – Detective role-playing game Disco Elysium

Mac App of the Year – Calendar app Fantastical

‌Apple TV‌ App of the Year – Streaming service Disney+

‌Apple TV‌ Game of the Year – Adventure platformer Dandara Trials of Fear

Apple Watch App of the Year – Soundscape and meditation app Endel

Apple Arcade Game of the Year – Stealth game Sneaky Sasquatch

Apple also highlighted several apps that were part of the 2020 trend of “helpfulness,” helping users to get the “daily self-care they needed.” App picks in this category include classroom app Everything Whiteboard, kid-friendly chat app Caribu, Pokémon Go, charity app ShareTheMeal, and meditation app Shine.

Apple’s Phil Schiller said that Apple in 2020 saw “remarkable efforts” from so many developers in 2020.

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said ‌Phil Schiller‌, Apple Fellow. “Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us.”

Each winner will receive a physical ‌App Store‌ Best of 2020 award, which is the first time an actual physical award has been provided to developers. Awards feature the ‌App Store‌ logo set into 100 percent recycled aluminum with the name of the winner engraved on the other side.

All of the apps can be downloaded from the iOS and macOS App Stores, which feature banners highlighting all of the top app picks.