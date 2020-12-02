[VIDEO] ‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Promo

RELATED STORIES

Fox is making sure your (masked) dance card is full this winter.

On Wednesday, the network released the first trailer for The Masked Dancer, a Masked Singer spin-off in which celebrity judges try to guess a famous person’s identity based solely on their footwork and some clues.

From the video above, it also seems like Dancer judges will be able to question the 10 competitors directly — something that doesn’t often happen on Singer.

The footage in the promo shows off the vibrant costumes, including that of Exotic Bird, Tulip, Cricket, Hammerhead and Disco Ball. It also touts the use of “Zero stunt doubles!”… just before one of the performers seems to tumble from an aerial hoop, causing the judges to call for a medic.

The offshoot’s judges include singer and choreographer Paula Abdul, High School Musical‘s Ashley Tisdale, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green and Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong. The Office vet Craig Robinson hosts.

The Masked Dancer premieres Sunday, Dec. 27, at 8/7c following the NFL on Fox doubleheader. It makes its time-slot premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 8.

As usual, our time in the Maskedverse has groomed us to comb any and all footage for clues to the contestants’ true identities. So don’t waste any more time: Press PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at The Masked Dancer in action, then hit the comments with your early guesses!