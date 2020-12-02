Users notice disconnecting issue with OnePlus Buds’ left earbud

If you’re an OnePlus Buds user you might be experiencing an issue with specifically the left earbud. Some users are stating that only the left earbud keeps disconnecting.
As spotted by Android Police, a growing number of users are reporting on the OnePlus Forums that their left earbud will randomly disconnect. Currently, it’s unclear why this occurs, but users note that their left earbud will go silent while their right earbud will remain functioning.
Some users say that just disconnecting or resetting their Buds, or rebooting the connected phone’s Bluetooth seems to fix the issue; however, that isn’t working for everyone.
One user said that OnePlus support indicates that this is a hardware defect. If this is true, users will need to exchange their hardware instead of waiting for a software update. While some users have already exchanged their wearable, it seems that their new Buds also have this issue.
OnePlus has yet to officially comment on the concern. Further, it’s unclear if this issue affects all OnePlus Buds, or if it also affects the OnePlus Buds Z.
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve also experienced an issue with your OnePlus Buds.
Source: Android Police, OnePlus Forums (2), (3)