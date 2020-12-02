UK government approves Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for use within days

The UK government announced high-risk groups could potentially receive the vaccine in mere days.
“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”
The first 800,000 doses are expected to arrive in the UK within days, the BBC reports.
The UK has secured 90 million doses of two vaccines developed to flight the virus.
“The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”
The approval follows months of rigorous clinical trials and thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded the vaccine “has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness”.
The spokesperson said the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) will shortly publish its final advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.
“The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination,” they said.
“To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed.
“Further details will be set out shortly.”
Last week, Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech announced its vaccine appears 95 per cent effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19.