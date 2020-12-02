Uber Eats partners with Dan Levy on McDonalds Canada holiday promotion

Uber Eats has teamed up with Toronto-born Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy on a special McDonalds holiday promotion in Canada.
To start, all orders of $25 or more between December 1st and December 7th will come with two free Junior Chicken sandwiches. On top of that, there are 14 prizes of $5,000 that you can win by entering the promo code “Reasons” with each McDonald’s order of $25+.
Finally, Levy and Uber Eats are donating $50,000 to McDonalds’ Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada in support of sick children. Up to $20,000 will be donated to the charities for every like given to this tweet from Uber Canada.
We’re giving back with @danjlevy this holiday season.
For every ❤️ this tweet gets, we’re donating C$1, up to $20,000 to @RMHCCanada. pic.twitter.com/YfPgCj5i4b
— Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) December 1, 2020
Levy also filmed a short ad for the campaign — check it out below:
Uber Eats is available on Android, iOS and the web.
Levy, meanwhile, can now be seen in Hulu’s Christmas rom-com Happiest Season, which is available for rent or purchase on Canadian digital platforms and will be coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada on December 9th.