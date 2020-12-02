U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11% By .com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.11%, while the index added 0.08%, and the index lost 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 4.87% or 10.37 points to trade at 223.38 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 3.41% or 1.31 points to end at 39.77 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was up 2.82% or 2.47 points to 89.92 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which fell 8.83% or 21.30 points to trade at 220.04 at the close. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) declined 2.85% or 6.17 points to end at 209.97 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.51% or 4.15 points to 270.95.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 10.80% to 60.01, HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 8.68% to settle at 26.28 and Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 6.31% to close at 13.15.

The worst performers were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) which was down 8.83% to 220.04 in late trade, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 4.95% to settle at 184.21 and Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:) which was down 4.50% to 97.09 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 66.18% to 6.78, NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 56.58% to settle at 1.110 and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 29.45% to close at 2.11.

The worst performers were Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 55.71% to 2.94 in late trade, Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 31.93% to settle at 3.560 and Medavail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.27% to 13.120 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1744 to 1158 and 82 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1494 rose and 1305 declined, while 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 66.18% or 2.70 to 6.78.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 0.77% to 20.93.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.74% or 13.50 to $1832.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 1.46% or 0.65 to hit $45.20 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract rose 1.60% or 0.76 to trade at $48.18 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.22% to 1.2097, while USD/JPY rose 0.21% to 104.52.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 91.123.