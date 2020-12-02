Tyrod Taylor declines to file grievance against Chargers for lung mishap

Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung after receiving a pain-killing injection from the Los Angeles Chargers team doctor in September, ruining his chances to be the team’s starting quarterback this season.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was named the starter after Taylor went down with the chest injury, but it appears the former Buffalo Bills signal-caller isn’t going to hold anything against the Chargers organization.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Taylor isn’t filing a grievance against the team or the doctor who punctured his lung.