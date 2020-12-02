Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have ‘Peaced Up’ Over ‘Fast and Furious’ Feud

WENN/Brian To

The actor known for his portrayal of Roman Pearce in the action film series makes the confession during an appearance on Comedy Central’s ‘Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz’.

Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have ended their long-standing feud following a recent phone chat.

The pair fell out in 2017 after Johnson took aim at the work ethic of his “Fast and Furious” co-stars in an interview and then signed on to make franchise spin-off “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” with Jason Statham, but now Gibson insists he and the former wrestler have “peaced up.”

“We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago,” Gibson said during an appearance on Comedy Central’s “Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz”.

Despite having patched things up with Johnson, Gibson won’t follow the footsteps of the former wrestler by having his own “Fast and Furious” franchise. “What’s interesting about ‘The Fast and The Furious’ is it’s not about any of us individually. We’re like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say, ‘He and she looks like me.’ If I did it with [Ludacris‘ Tej], then who are we going to play off of? I could not just make it about me. I just could not,” he said in the interview.





Tyrese blamed Johnson’s film for pushing back the release date of the most recent “Fast and Furious” movie, telling TMZ at the time, “I just got a problem with Dwayne. It appears that he’s being selfish. It appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests. He’s making decisions from the seat that he’s sitting in.”

Johnson addressed the feud in 2018, joking, “I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.”

“Apparently, he was going through some stuff too in his personal life. We haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would, and to me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”