Two die after helicopter crashes sin NSW Southern Highlands

Their bodies were found during a search overnight, when, after an hours-long mission, emergency crews were finally able to access to the site of the crash.

NSW emergency services attempted to reach the area by land, with crews searching dense bushland from a staging point at the Hume Highway.

“The bodies of two people were located near the wreckage,” the statement said. “They have not been formally identified.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating the crash together with NSW Police, who will prepare a brief for the information of the Coroner.