Twitter Clowns Funk Flex Over Liposuction Video!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

On Tuesday, Twitter was shocked to see a video of Funk Flex sharing a video of his liposuction procedure on his Instagram account.

“For a while now @40dayreset has been amazing in helping me lose 40lbs! @drwerfel thank u so much! Today I took a step I always wanted to try! @elitebodysculpture works on those hard areas… lower stomach, arm pit sides and back fat! No anesthesia, awake the entire time!” he captioned the video. “I really enjoyed it! @drtonyperkins thank u! Home now sore alittle able to go back to work tomorrow! You staff was amazing! @brittaninicholetucker x @drinksometee x @shawnarebekah DO YALL SEE THE FAT GOING THROUGH THE TUBE IN REAL TIME?”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR