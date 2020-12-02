TV Ratings for Tuesday, Dec. 1: Rudolph Red-Nosed Reindeer

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ airing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, placing second for the night in total audience while tying ABC’s The Bachelorette for the 18-49 demo win (but leading all of Tuesday in “boomers” age 25-54).

Leading out of Rudy, Let’s Make a Deal Primetime did 3.4 mil and a 0.5.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Bachelorette (4.1 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth but still tied for the Tuesday demo win. Big Sky (4.1 mil/0.7) was steady in the demo for a second straight week.

NBC | The Voice (7 mil/0.7) — which was originally to be preempted by football — was steady in audience week-to-week (and led the night in that measure) but dropped to a season low in the demo with Tuesday night’s bloodbath. Transplant (3 mil/0.4) however held steady.

FOX | Cosmos (1.3 mil/0.2) and NEXT (1.13 mil/0.2) were steady in the demo.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (634K/0.1) slipped to a new broadcast audience low, while Tell Me a Story (463K/0.1) added some eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

