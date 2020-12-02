Truck driver Mohinder Singh pleads guilty to fatal Eastern Freeway crash

The truck driver involved in Melbourne’s tragic Eastern Freeway crash has pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing the deaths of four police officers.

Cranbourne father Mohinder Singh , 48, today admitted he was responsible for the deadliest incident in the history of Victoria Police on April 22.

Singh’s semi-trailer refrigeration truck ploughed into the police officers from behind in the emergency lane of the freeway after they had pulled over 42-year-old Richard Pusey in Kew.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed in the crash.

Singh’s defence lawyer Peter Morrissey SC told the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today his client was “very sorry” for the fallen officers’ deaths.

Mohinder Singh has pleaded guilty to culpable driving. (Nine)

“He is very sorry for the deaths of the four police officers,” Mr Morrissey said.

“They are innocent people and he pleads guilty now and we will conduct the proceedings very respectfully in the Supreme Court.

“We would like to note the professionalism of which police conducted the investigation in this case, in very emotional and trying circumstances.”

The four police officers were impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew when the truck ploughed into them. (Supplied)

Singh’s case will be upgraded to the Supreme Court due to the seriousness of the crime and high level of public interest.

The truck driver is pleading guilty to 10 charges, including four counts of culpable driving causing death, as well as drug trafficking and ammunition charges.