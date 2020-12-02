Truck driver Mohinder Singh pleads guilty to fatal Eastern Freeway crash

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed in the crash.
Singh’s defence lawyer Peter Morrissey SC told the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today his client was “very sorry” for the fallen officers’ deaths.
“He is very sorry for the deaths of the four police officers,” Mr Morrissey said.
“They are innocent people and he pleads guilty now and we will conduct the proceedings very respectfully in the Supreme Court.
“We would like to note the professionalism of which police conducted the investigation in this case, in very emotional and trying circumstances.”
Singh’s case will be upgraded to the Supreme Court due to the seriousness of the crime and high level of public interest.
The truck driver is pleading guilty to 10 charges, including four counts of culpable driving causing death, as well as drug trafficking and ammunition charges.
A number of charges were earlier withdrawn by prosecutors.