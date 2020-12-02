TikTok Theory That Dolly Parton Is The IRL Hannah Montana



NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images



In her new book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Dolly discussed her signature look, saying, “As soon as I could buy those hairpieces and wigs, I wanted them. For one thing, they were so handy. Plus, my hair would never do exactly what I wanted it to do. So the wigs became kind of my trademark.”