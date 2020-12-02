Tiger King viewers brand 2020 a ‘social experiment’ as reports suggest Trump may pardon Joe Exotic

Twitter users have reacted to reports that Joe Exotic is being considered for a potential presidential pardon.

The Tiger King star is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse, with Exotic’s lawyers campaigning since the Netflix series’ release for Exotic to be pardoned by Donald Trump.

But on Tuesday (1 December) it seemed like the campaign may have made some progress as White House sources told ABC News that Exotic was on the list of names being considered for a potential pardon while Trump is still president.

“We’ve heard from the Tiger King,” the insider said, adding: “You wouldn’t believe the amount of calls, some insane, we’ve gotten.”

Responding to the news, Twitter users joked that Exotic being pardoned would be a ridiculous, if fitting ending to a chaotic year like 2020.

“Wow I didn’t think Joe Exotic would be making a reappearance in the 2020 finale,” one commenter tweeted, while another joked: “I’m putting money on Joe Exotic, writers always like to bring back early season villains in the finale.”

“If Joe Exotic gets a presidential pardon, I will be fully convinced this year is a social experiment or computer simulation,” one Twitter user commented.

“Trump pardoning Joe Exotic would truly be one of the most MAGA things to ever happen in the history of MAGA,” another wrote.

“Started the year with Joe Exotic and now we end the year with Joe Exotic. We have truly come full circle this year,” another joked.