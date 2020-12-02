Thunderstorms for Queensland bring flash-flood warning, snow falls in Tasmania, fires on Fraser Island

The small town of Miena, in Tasmania’s central highlands, experienced a thick dusting of snow yesterday around the Great Lake region.

More snow is likely next week.

Meanwhile, emergency crews on Queensland’s Fraser Island have successfully managed to shift the firefront two kilometres away from the Kingfisher Bay resort using aerial bombers, allowing staff to remain there overnight.

The Queensland government has now ordered a review into the response to the bushfire on the world heritage island, which has been burning for more than six weeks.

Across the rest of the country, a trough is generating storms over northeast New South Wales and southern Queensland.

Unstable tropical air is triggering thundery showers across northern Queensland, the Northern Territory and northern Western Australia.

Cool onshore winds are causing a few showers and strong winds in Tasmania.

A high is keeping elsewhere dry.

Here is your state-by-state forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020:

Mostly cloudy, mild-to-warm in the southeast. Clearing shower, very warm in the northeast. Mostly sunny, hot in the northwest. Late shower, hot in the southwest

Brisbane has a shower clearing, with a low of 23C and a top of 29C.

There’s a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rain the could lead to flash-flooding in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields Forecast District — see more details here .

New South Wales and the ACT

Showers, mild in the northeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot in the west.

Sydney will be cloudy, with a low of 19C and a top of 24C.

There’s a strong wind warning today for Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast, and tomorrow for Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Canberra will be mostly sunny, with a low of 11C and a top of 26C.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northwest. Sunny, warm in the northeast.

Melbourne will be sunny, with a low of 10C and a top of 23C.

Showers, cool in the southwest. Windy with showers, mild in the southeast. Windy, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Mostly sunny, cool in the northeast.

Hobart will be cloudy, with a low of 9C and a top of 19C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the South East Coast, South West Coast and Central West Coast.

Mostly sunny, mild in the southeast. Sunny, warm in central. Mostly sunny, warm-to-hot in the west and north.

Adelaide will be sunny, with a low of 11C and a top of 27C.

Sunny, warm-to-very warm in the southwest. Mostly sunny, very warm in the south. Late showers/storms, very warm in the northwest. Late showers/storms, very warm in the northeast.

Perth will be sunny, with a low of 12C and a top of 29C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Ningaloo Coast, Gascoyne Coast, Geraldton Coast and Eucla Coast.

Late showers/storms, very warm in the northwest Top End. Showers/storms, very warm in Arnhem. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot over the interior and south.

Darwin has a possible thunderstorm on the way, with a low of 26C and a top of 35C.

