Thierry Henry Works With ‘Entourage’ Creator to Develop Soccer Series

Matthew Vaughn and his partners at Marv are on board to produce the 10-episode drama ‘Day 1’s’ with Chris Case of ‘Mad About You’ joining Doug Ellin as co-showrunners.

French soccer star Thierry Henry has teamed up with “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin to develop a new TV sports drama.

“Day 1’s” will be a 10-episode series set in the world of soccer.

Matthew Vaughn and his partners at Marv are on board to produce, while “Mad About You”‘s Chris Case has joined Ellin to write the show, which will feature Henry as himself.

He’ll also executive produce alongside his longtime agent, Darren Dein.

Vaughn will direct the pilot, which revolves around a young soccer talent, according to .

“For my first journey into television I couldn’t have a better partner than Doug; and with Thierry and Darren to guide us on the football, it’s a dream come true,” Vaughn tells the outlet.

Ellin adds: “I love writing about friends who are family and this show gives us a great new platform to do that. Chris and I are going deep inside the life of an elite athlete to explore the world of Premier League football, a world we find more exciting, interesting, and even crazy, by the day. We’re thrilled to be partnered with Thierry and Darren, whose first-hand knowledge and expertise lends great authenticity, and to have a visionary like Matthew Vaughn on board to bring this show to life couldn’t be more exciting.”

Meanwhile, Henry admits he’s thrilled to be working with Ellin, because “Entourage” was one of his favourite TV shows.

“When Doug invited me on set to film my brief cameo appearance in the movie, I never would have thought that I would be part of bringing a new TV show to life,” the sportsman says. “I’m also incredibly excited that Matthew Vaughn has agreed to bring his vast expertise and knowledge to the series along with many more extremely talented individuals. Hopefully I can share some of my experiences as this topic is much closer to my heart.”