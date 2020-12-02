There’s a festive reason why Steelers vs. Ravens is being played on a Wednesday afternoon

Maybe you’re not bothered at all that an NFL game will be kicking off at 3:40 p.m. ET on a Wednesday. It’s a good excuse for the working-from-home folk to be distracted for the final hour or two of their day.

But as much as the league cares about it’s fans, that’s not the reason Steelers (10-0) vs. Ravens (6-4) is starting at a highly unusual time in Week 12. Nope, that would be a 75-foot tall Christmas tree.

NBC holds the broadcast rights both to the Baltimore-Pittsburgh NFL game, which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, and to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting, which has always been scheduled for Wednesday night. Due to three reschedulings, the Ravens and Steelers are playing Wednesday, but NBC wouldn’t allow that to alter its plans for the Christmas tree lighting. Thus, a Wednesday afternoon football game.

A strong list of performers at the tree lighting that includes Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson and the Goo Goo Dolls means that in reality, you might as well turn your television to your local NBC affiliate by 3:40 p.m. ET and just leave it there for the rest of the day. That way, you’ll get an NFL fix in the midweek with no Thursday night game the next day, and then you can embrace the holiday spirit. The best of both worlds, if you will, or maybe you prefer ‘the reason for the season.’

Here’s all you need to know about watching the Ravens play in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon, and we threw in information on how to watch the Christmas tree lighting, too.

Why is Steelers vs. Ravens being played on Wednesday?

In a word: COVID-19.

The Ravens had a coronavirus outbreak that began on Monday, Nov. 23. Positive tests continued for more than a week. Steelers-Ravens was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night. Then it was moved back to Sunday afternoon, and then to Tuesday night. Baltimore kept receiving positive tests, so the game kept getting pushed back.

The game may have taken place on Tuesday if not for reported strike threats from the Ravens due to lack of preparation, so Wednesday is where the game finally settled.

Steelers vs. Ravens start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 2

Wednesday, Dec. 2 Start time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

If this was a Sunday, 3:40 p.m. ET wouldn’t be that crazy a start time. It’d essentially slot into the late-afternoon window on the East Coast. But this is a Wednesday, a middle of the week work day for most people. While everyone is finishing getting over the hump, a football game will be kicking off.

As mentioned above, this is due to NBC’s rights to the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, which takes place Wednesday night. There wouldn’t have been any conflict if NBC was able to broadcast its Thanksgiving game in any of the first three attempted time slots, but due to COVID-19, this is the setup the network was left with.

Steelers 2020 schedule

Week Opponent 1 at Giants 2 vs. Broncos 3 vs. Texans 4 BYE 5 vs. Eagles 6 vs. Browns 7 at Titans 8 at Ravens 9 at Cowboys 10 vs. Bengals 11 at Jaguars 12 vs. Ravens 13 vs. WFT 14 at Bills 15 at Bengals 16 vs. Colts 17 at Browns

Ravens 2020 schedule

Week Opponent 1 vs. Browns 2 at Texans 3 vs. Chiefs 4 at WFT 5 vs. Bengals 6 at Eagles 7 BYE 8 vs. Steelers 9 at Colts 10 at Patriots 11 vs. Titans 12 at Steelers 13 vs. Cowboys 14 at Browns 15 vs. Jaguars 16 vs. Giants 17 at Bengals

How to watch Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 2

Wednesday, Dec. 2 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

After you’ve watched the rare Wednesday NFL game, you can stick around for the reason the game kicked off in the afternoon and watch a large Christmas tree get lit in New York City.

There’s pre-show festivities on NBC which start at 7 p.m., with a two-hour scheduled event surrounding the tree lighting starting at 8 p.m. Confirmed performers at the event include Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jimmy Fallon, Brett Eldredge, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, the cast of Ain’t Too Proud and the Radio City Rockettes.

You’ll be able to see those Radio City Rockettes perform in an hour-long special following the two-hour lighting event, so you can just keep your TV on NBC all Wednesday night for tons of holiday cheer.