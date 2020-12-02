The UK Just Approved the Pfizer Covid Vaccine. What Happens Next?

Regulators in Britain and elsewhere in Europe lean more heavily on companies’ own analyses. Instead of sifting through raw trial data and crunching the numbers themselves, regulatory agencies often will study a drugmaker’s reports and, unless there are anomalies, ground their decisions in company-provided documents.

Still, scientists and industry experts said the British regulators maintained high standards, often acting as a bellwether for other countries’ rulings. The regulators themselves said on Wednesday that experts had “unprecedented access” to raw trial data; tested vaccines for quality, batch by batch; and read more than 1,000 pages of documentation.

American and British regulators also have different ways of soliciting outside views.

The F.D.A. consults an independent panel of experts before it decides. In the case of Pfizer’s vaccine, that panel will meet on Dec. 10. British regulators seek opinions from a specialist committee, too, but that group has the flexibility to review data and meet as it needs to, allowing it to move more quickly. In all, the committee met for more than 40 hours about the Pfizer vaccine, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Like American regulators, their British counterparts have been reviewing vaccine data as it arrived. And different teams worked in parallel, rather than waiting for other parts of the review to finish.

“If you’re climbing a mountain, you prepare and prepare,” Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said on Wednesday. “We started that in June.”