The Masked Singer Unmasks Seahorse, Jellyfish and Popcorn

“I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.”

Jellyfish was in her own little underwater kingdom until she decided to break out and do all the things she missed out on, like wearing flower crowns at Glowchella and taking pics with other fish. She was really close to her dad, and for years he would wake up at 3 a.m. and drive her to “gigs” in far away lands, nail file, calculator, stapler, X’s and O’s. She’s never performed on a stage like this before.

Random clues: The Little(ish) Jellyfish, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish lyrics, baby powder, the USS Big Bird, yoga, 7:20, a stingray with a mullet playing a triangle, a double-sided light saber, cereal.

Guesses: We’re with Jenny McCarthy on this one: Olympian McKayla Maroney.