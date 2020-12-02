‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 5 at Fox, Returning in 2021

To the surprise of no one, Fox has renewed The Masked Singer for a fifth season, set to air in 2021.

The announcement comes just hours ahead of the Season 4 semifinals, airing tonight at 8/7c. That two-hour episode will see the “Super Six” battle for three spots in the finale, airing Wednesday, Dec. 16, and feature Craig Robinson (host of forthcoming spinoff The Masked Dancer, premiering Sunday, Dec. 27) as a guest panelist.

“I’m so happy to announce a new season of The Masked Singer,” Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week.”

The Masked Singer‘s previous winners included rapper T-Pain, Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss. Season 4, meanwhile, has thus far unmasked rapper Busta Rhymes, Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke, Beverly Hills, 90210 grad Brian Austin Green, NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, talk show host Wendy Williams, Full House‘s Bob Saget, country singer Clint Black with Knots Landing alum Lisa Hartman Black, spinal surgeon-turned-viral singing sensation Dr. Elvis Francois, basketball player Lonzo Ball and singer/songwriter Paul Anka.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Masked Singer‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to another season?