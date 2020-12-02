The ‘Highest single-season PPG’ quiz

If the summer of 2019 taught NBA fans one thing, it’s that anything can happen, and often does in the Association. That said, this latest rumor is quite the doozy. With recent reports that James Harden is looking to leave Houston, the Golden State Warriors reportedly reached out to the Rockets to see if the former MVP truly is available. Given Houston’s recent response to Harden’s trade request, one would think navigating such massive contracts, not to mention egos, would be a show-stopper for these two rivals. Then again, crazier things have happened. No other league’s offseason has more intrigue and unpredictability than the National Basketball Association’s.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. If Harden does find himself on a new team, he will walk away from the Rockets as the best pure scorer the franchise has ever seen. So with that in mind, how many of the players with with highest single-season points-per-game average for every NBA franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!