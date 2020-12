David also encouraged Amy and The Crown’s design team to make the dress their own too. Amy elaborated, saying, “He said, ‘Just do it.’ He wasn’t precious about it or neurotic about it. That released us from any fear. We just went for the feel of it, the look of it, the size of it. Big sleeves, big frills. We didn’t get too stressed. Maybe there’s 201 pearls and we’ve only done 200.”