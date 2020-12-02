Purchasing a MacBook can take a chunk out of your wallet, but it’s more than a purchase, it’s an investment — and protection is essential. How would you feel if your MacBook bit the dust because you didn’t purchase the protection?

To help you in this endeavor, we have done the research, compiled a list, and are delivering our list of the best MacBook cases and covers to you. It’s time to protect your MacBook in style.

Thule Gauntlet Sleeve

If you’re looking for something rugged to protect your MacBook Pro 16”, then the Gauntlet sleeve from Thule is the way to go. The hard exterior is made from polyurethane for shock resistance, and the padded interior protects the MacBook from scratches and dents. The computer can also be used right out of the box thanks to its pop-up design. It’s a great case for anyone working on construction sites or who just wants extra hard protection for their MacBook.

ProCase MacBook Pro 13 Case

For a hardshell case that doesn’t add a lot of thickness to your MacBook, look no further than the ProCase. This hardshell is thin and comes in a variety of colors, which gives your computer protection and adds a pop of personality. It also comes with a keyboard cover, which is great for keeping the keys clean and free of debris. The case is easy to install too. Just simply snap it in place and your MacBook is secure and ready to go anywhere.

Twelve South BookBook 2

This beautiful book-based case can also double as a sleeve, depending on how you want to use it — and it even has a secret protective clip to hide away documents and folders. The thick, page-like structure will add some extra room to your MacBook, but it will also offer well-padded protection on every side, while still making room for important connections like USB-C ports. Don’t worry, you can also fully zip the case closed when necessary.

Runetz Neoprene Sleeve

Here’s a basic neoprene sleeve that won’t break the bank and fits a variety of MacBook sizes, including the latest models. It has two zippers and can be opened and laid flat. There’s also a front pocket with a separate zipper that’s handy for accessories. It’s soft inside and has padded bumps to cushion your laptop from blows.

You can pick this one up in a variety of different plain color combinations, or opt for the chevron pattern pictured above. The fit is nice and snug.

TomToc 360 Sleeve

This 360-degree sleeve includes armor-like padding at the corners to protect the laptop from everyday bumps and shocks. There’s also fluffy padding around the interior, particularly the zipper, to help avoid any chance of scratches. There aren’t a lot of extra features on this case, but it does include a pocket your notepad or iPad. The case is available in a variety of colors and patterns, so some customization for your style is possible. Overall, it’s a highly affordable, reliable design that offers some real protection.

Note: TomToc has a lot of great cases for Macs with a variety of different protective elements. Even if this case isn’t exactly what you want, it’s worthwhile to peruse some of TomToc’s other offerings to see if any match up with your needs.

Valkit Sleeve

This Valkit sleeve is stylish and affordable, with PU leather outside and a soft felt interior. The top of the sleeve is connected via a simple magnetic attachment. Open it up and there’s a handy pocket on the inside for cards, and a gap that’s just right for charging most Mac models without needing to take it out first.

However, this sleeve doesn’t offer a lot of protection and is largely designed to be used along with a backpack, briefcase, or another bag instead of purely on its own.

Inateck Case

There’s more to this innovative flannel-and-felt case than first meets the eye. In addition to housing your Mac, it includes well-concealed pockets that can fit iPads, magazines, or folders. Two back pockets, meanwhile, are also felt-lined and can house phones, earbuds, wallets, cards, and more. The additional felt bag that comes with the laptop case can also hold phones, larger cables, small external hard drives, extra external batteries, and other accessories. It’s a friendly case for traveling or moving around throughout the day, and it’s also highly affordable.

Voova Sleeve Case

Looking for a simple case that’s a little easier to carry around? This Voova model includes basic protection, with polyester foam padding and nylon fabric lining to help prevent damage from drops and other shocks. It also includes a handle for easier carrying. The case has two zipper-protected pockets on the front for various accessories. All zippers use reinforced stitching at stress points for better durability. The outer fabric has some water-resistant properties as well, which keeps the bag from staining easily.

Mosiso Sleeve

The polyester Mosiso case offers a fleece fabric lining for bump and scratch protection, but remains slim enough to fit into pretty much every briefcase as long as there’s a little room. There’s an extra pocket up front, but otherwise this model is quite minimalist. The color options Mosiso offers are particularly versatile if you really want to match it with some of your other belongings.

Supcase Rubberized Bumper Cover “Unicorn Beetle”

This full case uses wraparound rubber bumpers to help protect your Mac. It may not stop all damage, but it’s a great feature for protecting your computer from minor falls. It’s still very thin, with polycarbonate surface materials that don’t get in the way. The bottom is vented to help with cooling and provide access to the fans. If you’re looking for serious, always-there protection, this case is worth taking a look at.

