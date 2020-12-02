Taylor Swift Love Story Re-Recording Snippet

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

Now, we all know Taylor Swift.


TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020 / Getty Images via Getty Images

We all know Ryan Reynolds.


Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We hopefully know that they’re friends.

And lastly, we all know Taylor has begun re-recording her pre-Lover albums.


taylorswift13 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

Quick recap: Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, bought Taylor’s former record label, Big Machine, acquiring her masters. He subsequently sold them for $300 million. Taylor has spoken out about Scooter and how this is a worst-case scenario for her, and also about her attempts to regain control over her masters, as well as her decision to ultimately re-record her old music when those efforts failed.

Now that you’re up to speed: While we’ve had some teasers of the fact that she’s recording, we haven’t actually heard any of Taylor’s re-recordings. UNTIL NOW.

Because Taylor and Ryan have teamed up to give us Christmas early this year, in the form of a commercial for Match.com produced by Ryan’s company, Maximum Effort.

In the commercial, The Devil and 2020 meet up through Match.com and find love. It’s pretty funny.

But the best part?!?! THERE’S A SNIPPET OF THE “LOVE STORY” RE-RECORDING!!

Taylor responded to the commercial on Twitter, letting us know that she’s hard at work on her re-records and released this one as a favor to Ryan.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR

Swifties are understandably freaking out a bit…

…Noting that it sounds just like the original, but somehow unique, too.

HOW COME THE RE-RECORDED LOVE STORY SOUNDS EXACTLY THE ORIGINAL BUT ALSO FEELS SO DIFFERENT? OMG AM I REALLY READY FOR THIS?

HOW COME THE RE-RECORDED LOVE STORY SOUNDS EXACTLY THE ORIGINAL BUT ALSO FEELS SO DIFFERENT? OMG AM I REALLY READY FOR THIS?

Most people were just crying.

And feeling very nostalgic.

I, for one, NEED the full version immediately. Thank you for blessing us with this snippet, Taylor and Ryan! We can’t wait to hear more!!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR