Super Six Perform Prior to Triple Unmasking

FOX

Kicking things off that night is a joint performance of A-Ha’s ‘Take on Me’ by the semi-finalists before the Seahorse takes the stage to sing ‘That’s What I Like’ by Bruno Mars.

–

“The Masked Singer” season 4 semi-finals arrived on Wednesday, December 2. The special 2-hour episode featured the Super Six, Popcorn, Sun, Crocodile, Seahorse, Jellyfish and Mushroom, with only three of them advancing to the finals. In the new outing, guest judge Craig Robinson joined panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.

Kicking things off was a joint performance of A-Ha‘s “Take on Me” by the semi-finalists. Later, the Seahorse took the stage to sing “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars, while she had the “Men in Black” in her clue. Among the guesses were Tori Kelly, Kesha (Ke$ha) and Sia Furler.

Competing against the Seahorse was the Crocodile, who sang “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith. Robin was impressed by the performance, calling it his best performance. As for his additional clue, he said he was connected to Craig. The panelists thought the Crocodile might be AJ McLean, Nick Lachey or Nick Carter. The Crocodile was announced as the winner of the face-off, meaning that the Seahorse was eliminated. However, viewers had to wait until the end of the night to find out her identity.

Following it up was the Mushroom. He opted to sing “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse, adding that he was connected to Robin. “I would love mixing it up with you again, because this is definitely not the first time we’ve connected,” he shared. The panelists threw names such as Jaden Smith, Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr. and Keegan-Michael Key as the guesses.

The Jellyfish then hit the stage to sing “Stay” by Rihanna in hopes to win over the Mushroom. In her clue, she said that she was connected to Ken, saying “We’ve never met, but I can’t say I didn’t try!” The guessed included Chloe Kim, Grimes and Gabby Douglas. The face-off winner was the Mushroom.

The final face-off was between the Popcorn and the Sun. The Popcorn sang Tina Turner‘s “Better Be Good to Me”, flaunting her crazy range vocals. She later claimed that she’s connected to Jenny, saying, “We’ve definitely talked before, but never about how we both are published authors.” The panelists guessed Mary Wilson, Taylor Dayne and Bette Midler.

As for the Sun, she delivered an emotional performance of “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish. In her additional clue, she said that she’s connected to Nicole, explaining that the “last time we met was in the bathroom.” The panelists thought the Sun could be LeAnn Rimes, Brandi Carlile, Kate Hudson or Emilia Clarke. The Sun came out as the winner of the face off.

It was time to unmask the Popcorn, the Seahorse and the Jellyfish, the former of which was the first one to get unmasked. Nicole initially guessed Diana Ross, but then changed to Taylor Dayne. Nicole followed her as she switched her guess from Tina Turner to Taylor Dayne. Robin and Ken stuck with Tina, while Craig named Mary Wilson. The Popcorn was revealed as Taylor Dayne!

Later, it was time to reveal the identity of the Jellyfish. Prior to that, the panelists named their final guesses. Robin previously named Addison Rey but then changed to Gabby Douglas. Jenny went from Daisy Ridley to McKayla Maroney. Nicole also changed her guess from Sofia Richie to Grimes. Ken and Craig, meanwhile, thought the Jellyfish was Chloe Kim. The two were right because the Jellyfish was Chloe Kim!

Finally, the Seahorse was unmasked. Ken switched his guess from Fergie (Stacy Ferguson) to Christina Aguilera. Robin also changed from JoJo to Tori Kelly. Jenny named Halsey with Nicole and Craig agreeing with Robin’s guess. The Seahorse was indeed Tori Kelly!