Sunny Deol Reveals He's Tested Positive For COVID 19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took to social media today and revealed that he’s tested positive for COVID 19. The actor shared a post on Twitter and informed his followers about the news along with revealing that he’s currently in isolation and is keeping well.

The actor shared a tweet in Hindi which loosely translates to, “I got the corona test done and the report came back positive. I am in isolation and my health is fine. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done.” Take a look at his tweet below.

Sunny Deol recently underwent a shoulder injury and was recovering at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district. The actor and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, however, the sudden development of his health will obviously put that on hold.



