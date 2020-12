Sunny Deol Reveals He’s Tested Positive For COVID 19

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took to social media today and revealed that he’s tested positive for COVID 19. The actor shared a post on Twitter and informed his followers about the news along with revealing that he’s currently in isolation and is keeping well.

The actor shared a tweet in Hindi which loosely translates to, “I got the corona test done and the report came back positive. I am in isolation and my health is fine. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done.” Take a look at his tweet below.

— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

Sunny Deol recently underwent a shoulder injury and was recovering at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district. The actor and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, however, the sudden development of his health will obviously put that on hold.