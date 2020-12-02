Starbucks Offering Unlimited Free Coffee To Healthcare Workers And First Responders All December

As we enter the biggest holiday season of the year, many are ready for 2020 to be over and to start afresh in 2021. Many businesses are doing grand gestures for some of the hardest working individuals this pandemic. Without a doubt, healthcare workers and first responders have worked tirelessly during these unprecedented times.

Starbucks is giving back in a major way. They’re offering unlimited free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders the entire month of December. This offer comes as a response to the increase of COVID-19 cases. Starbucks recognizes the significant efforts of all front-line responders and healthcare workers.

Yesterday the company announced via Twitter. “You’ve been there for our communities, we’re here to support you. For the month of December, we’re offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you.”

All eligible essential workers include doctors, pharmacists, firefighters, mental health workers, hospital staff such as security or housekeeping staff, and active-duty military workers. All individuals will be served a tall brewed iced or hot coffee at no cost.

Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks Vice President of Global Social Impact, said, “It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities. We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

That isn’t all though, Starbucks has also donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness . According to their website, this is to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders. The company also plans on surprising 50,000 frontline responders with gift cards and care packages during this holiday season . This offer can only be redeemed at company-operated locations in the U.S. and select licensed stores.

