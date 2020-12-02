Spotify’s Annual ‘Wrapped’ Feature Looks Back on Your 2020 Listening Habits

Spotify’s annually hosted Wrapped experience went live today, offering subscribers a look back at their listening habits over the year.



Delivered this year via the mobile app and in a Stories-style format, the company’s year-in-review offers a microcosm of your listening over the last 11 months, including top songs, artists, genres, and podcasts.

Users then move onto a short quiz where they get to guess their top songs, artists, and genres over the course of the year, before being revealed the results.

The site then provides “Your Top Songs of 2020”, collected in one playlist, as well as a playlist titled “Missed Hits”, which includes a selection of unplayed tracks released in 2020 that are “based on what you love”, according to Spotify.

In addition, listeners in the U.S., UK and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada can dig deeper into some of their top artists of 2020 in On Record, a mixed media experience that highlights your top 2020 artists.



As well as the Wrapped feature, Spotify this week released its Year in Music lists, which revealed that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the service’s most streamed artist globally in 2020, racking up 8.3 billion. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish was the most streamed female artist of the year, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande in spots two and three.

Apple Music provides users with its own year-in-review feature, called Apple Music Replay, although it’s relatively paltry compared to Spotify Wrapped, offering listeners only a web page with a list of their most listened songs and artists, with accompanying playlists in the mobile app.