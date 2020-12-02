Spectacular Smith Slams One-Sided Story of His Arrest for Allegedly Punching Disney Employee

Instagram

The Pretty Ricky star takes to Instagram Story to address reports about his arrest for allegedly punching a cast member at Walt Disney World twice after refusing to leave a line.

Spectacular Smith has defended himself after reports emerged about his arrest for allegedly punching a Disney employee. The member of the hip-hop group Pretty Ricky and social media entrepreneur released a statement addressing the matter on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 1, blasting media for their one-sided story on the case.

“The more success you have as a black man, the bigger target you are,” he opened his statement. Accusing the press of unfair reporting, the 35-year-old star claimed, “The media will put out a one sided story even without facts, because they enjoy demonizing our culture and bringing us down. It’s sad.”

He went on making his case, “However, when you know your rights, you know that you have the right to remain silent and right to have a lawyer present before giving a statement. With that said, there’s 2 sides to every story and since this story is bigger than me and the color of my skin, I’ll wait till my attorney gives the green light.” He concluded his statement, “Thanks for your support. Love. Ps: Y’all know my character.”

<br />

Spectacular was arrested on Sunday, November 29 after allegedly assaulting a cast member at Walt Disney World who asked him to stop joking about COVID-19. According to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Mula Music Group founder was entering a line for a ride at the resort’s Animal Kingdom when he walked past an employee, pretended to sneeze and said, “Coronavirus.”

The employee reportedly told Spectacular that his joke was not funny, but the former “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star responded, “I thought it was.” The employee then asked Spectacular to leave the line, saying, “Then you’ll think it’s hilarious, if I asked you to step out of the line.”

Spectacular allegedly refused to leave the line and the two got involved in an argument for a few moments before the employee put his arm out to block Spectacular’s path. The star then “turned and punched him on his right side jaw and right temple area,” leaving the employee stumbling and possibly unconscious. He was taken to Horizon West Hospital and diagnosed with a concussion after undergoing a CT scan.

Spectacular was booked into Orange County Jail and charged with misdemeanor battery. He has been released after posting a $500 bond. He is scheduled for a hearing in January.