SimScale and Zaha Hadid Architects Team Up to Simulate Early-Stage Building Designs

Architects, urban designers, and engineers using SimScale can now do the following with minimum input:

Upload any CAD model using Rhino, SketchUp, Revit, and other tools

Perform urban microclimate and pedestrian wind comfort studies quickly and accurately

Evaluate indoor thermal comfort on multiple designs

Simulate multiple early-stage design scenarios an order of magnitude faster than traditional engineering simulation software.

To register for this free online event, visit the official page. Registrants unable to attend the live session will receive the recording via email.

Learn more about how SimScale’s cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform can help architects on the company’s blog.

About SimScale:

SimScale is the world’s first production-ready SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to (CFD) and (FEA) to over 200,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

For more information, visit www.simscale.com/.

