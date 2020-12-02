Shop With the Stars in E!’s Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Countdown to Christmas, E!’s annual shoppable advent calendar, is here! In addition to our regular Holiday Gift Guides for 2020, we have 24 exclusive gift guides curated by celebrities and influencers, including Drew Barrymore, Naomi Osaka, The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, Candace Cameron Bure, Michael Strahan, Giuliana Rancic, Lisa Rinna, Martha Stewart, Geoffrey Zakarian, Shangela and many more.

Featuring gifts for her, for him, for kids, for the family and beyond, you’re sure to find something celebrity-approved for everyone on your list.