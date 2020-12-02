Jonathan Shieber / :
ShipMonk, which provides fulfillment services and inventory management software to small and midsized ecommerce businesses, raises $290M led by Summit Partners — Jan Bednar started ShipMonk with $70,000 in winnings from a string of student business plan competitions and launched the business …
ShipMonk, which provides fulfillment services and inventory management software to small and midsized ecommerce businesses, raises $290M led by Summit Partners (Jonathan Shieber/)
Jonathan Shieber / :