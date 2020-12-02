Shane Warne fumes at Pat Cummins decision, brings Indian Premier League into question

Australian leg-spinning great Shane Warne has blasted the selectors’ decision to rest spearhead Pat Cummins after just two matches of the home summer, suggesting it’s a case of the Indian Premier League being prioritised over the green and gold.

Cummins was rested for the final one-day international of the three-match series against India, which Australia leads 2-0, just over two weeks since returning from Kolkata Knight Riders duties.

Warne believes the summer ahead, which will see the Australians and Indians square off in three T20s and four Tests after the completion of the ODI series, will test Cummins physically.

But Australia’s greatest wicket-taker says Cummins and his Australian teammates should not compete in the IPL if it means their time in the national strip suffers.

Australia’s $3.2m paceman Pat Cummins after being hit for six by Rohit Sharma in the IPL. (BCCI)

“On to Pat Cummins and the resting, I’m a little bit disappointed,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

“I know it’s a big summer that we have and it’s pretty jam-packed, but I don’t think that Australian players should be resting after two games. Why are they resting? Because they played IPL? So, they’re allowed to go play all these IPL games, then need a rest because of all the games they’ve been playing there.

“Surely playing for Australia is more important than playing in an IPL. I don’t care if you miss the IPL. You cannot miss games for Australia because you need a break coming off the IPL. You need a rest to get through the summer after two games?”

While fellow quick Mitchell Starc was rubbed out of the Manuka Oval fixture due to niggles in the ribs and back, Warne didn’t question his commitment to Australia because he had chosen not to play in the IPL.

Starc hasn’t played in India’s T20 franchise tournament since 2016 and spent the Australian winter conditioning his body in isolation.

Mitchell Starc of Australia chases the ball. (Getty)

“I applaud Mitchell Starc,” Warne said.

“He said I’m not going to go to the IPL; I want to have a big summer and represent Australia. I applaud him for that and it’s disappointing he got injured.

“I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two one-day internationals when there is a summer coming up. After two games they should be finding form and keeping that form for the rest of the summer.”

Warne also questioned why the Australian selectors shifted Marnus Labuschange up the order to open with Aaron Finch.

The 1999 ODI World Cup winner would have instead opted for Labuschagne to remain in the middle order and for Matthew Wade to partner Finch at the top.

Marnus Labuschagne (AAP)

“Why are we flirting with it?” Warne said.

“The middle order was just starting to look okay and I think the more you bat with someone the more you understand them in every situation.

“I’m not saying he won’t bat well; I just wouldn’t have done that (open with Labuschagne). I think we’re experimenting too much.

“I think when you’ve got the opposition down, you stay ruthless and keep the foot on the throat with the Test series coming.”