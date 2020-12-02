Shahid Kapoor wishes his mother a very happy birthday with a sweet post

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood today. The past couple of years have been extremely rewarding for him and therefore he is content with the phase that he is in. Shahid is gearing up for some exciting projects and the first one would be Jersey where he plays an aspiring cricketer. Shahid is as much a family man as he is a working professional and the actor balances out his roles perfectly.

Today, on his mother Neelima Azeem’s birthday, Shahid took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of her and captioned it by writing, “Mom….. I love you ….. happy happy birthday.”

Check out the post below.