SEC men’s basketball players populate award watchlists

38 minutes ago
SEC men’s basketball players are busy populating preseason award watchlists:
- Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award – Javonte Smart (LS)
- Jerry West Award Shooting Guard of the Year – John Petty Jr. (UA); Scottie Lewis (UF); Terrence Clarke (UK)
- Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award – Keyontae Johnson (UF); Brandon Boston Jr. (UK); Yves Pons (UT)
- Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award – Isaiah Jackson (UK); Trendon Watford (LS); John Fulkerson (UT); Kevin Marfo (AM)
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award – Olivier Sarr (UK)
- Naismith Trophy – B.J. Boston (UK); Terrence Clarke (UK); Keyontae Johnson (UF); Yves Pons (UT); Javonte Smart (LS); Trendon Watford (LS)
- NABC Player of the Year – B.J. Boston (UK); Keyontae Johnson (UF); Trendon Watford (LS)
- John A. Wooden Award – Brandon Boston Jr. (UK); John Fulkerson (UT); Keyontae Johnson (UF); Yves Pons (UT); Olivier Sarr (UK); Javonte Smart (LS); Trendon Watford (LS)