SA pizza bar worker who misled contact tracers will not be charged

The Woodville Pizza shop worker who misled contact tracers will not be charged.

South Australia’s Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Harvey said the facts of the original phone conversation between contact tracers and the man, a Spanish national, cannot be used in court.

In short, the evidence compiled by police has been judged not to succeed if they took the case to court.

Police outside the Woodville Pizza Bar after it was announced the a worker from the shop lied to authorities during a COVID investigation, causing South Australia to go into lock down on November 20, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Getty)

The investigation into the man, who originally said he was a customer of the shop and not a worker, is now over.

The man’s original interview was used as the basis for a six-day lockdown of the state that only lasted three days.

Last week the man said via his lawyer that he was deeply sorry for any consequences of his actions.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens announces a 6 day lockdown for South Australia during the COVID-19 update on November 18, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Getty)

The man’s lawyer, Scott Jelbert of Camena Legal, said his client did not intend for any harm as a result of the information he gave contact tracers.

“My client is in quarantine and I make this brief statement on his behalf. He is extremely remorseful and deeply sorry for any part his conduct played in any unnecessary lock-down actions,” Scott Jelbert said in a statement.

“He did not foresee or intend that things might unfold as they have.

“Since entering quarantine he has had limited information about government media releases, public opinion and social media.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348