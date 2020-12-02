runs the headline Bitcoiners have longed to read By Cointelegraph

runs the headline Bitcoiners have longed to read
The fell sharply today, extending a 10 month losing streak that places it at the lowest point since April 2018.
International news agency marked the occasion with a story headlined: “Dollar plummets on U.S. stimulus hopes; hits all-time peak”. The article noted the tumble coincided with today’s news of a second COVID relief bill being discussed in Congress and the recommencement of negotiations between the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The piece contrasted the falling dollar with the rising price of Bitcoin which briefly surpassed all-time highs for the second day in a row on Tuesday.
