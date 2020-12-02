Royal family member criticises The Crown for ‘completely wrong’ depiction

Netflix’s drama, which charts the events of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, recently returned for a fourth season showcasing events from 1977 to 1990.

Since its return, it has been suggested that the royal family don’t approve of Peter Morgan’s show. Others, including Princess Diana’s brother, have stated that it’s fiction presented as fact.

The latest person to echo this is David Bowes-Lyon, whose father was a first cousin of the Queen Mother once removed.

Bowes Lyon has accused the show of fabricating the storyline involving the Bowes-Lyon sisters, who it’s claimed were kept secret from royal family members, including Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter).

Read more

The show’s eighth episode sees Margaret discover she has disabled relatives locked away in an institution.

These relatives, Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon, are shown to be aware of their heritage, and have their bedside tables covered in royal family memorabilia.

According to David, Margaret was aware of their existence and the pair have had several conversations about the sisters.

“She knew exactly who they were and what had happened,” he told The Telegraph. “It is completely wrong to say they were forgotten and certified as lunatics.”

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in ‘The Crown’ (Netflix)

Addressing the family’s views on the show, he said: “I wouldn’t say there is upset in the family, but I think people are frustrated and would like the record put straight.”

He added: “I’m probably the only member of the family who could publicly say anything about this.”