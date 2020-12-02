Rosie Perez: I Caught COVID-19 A Year Ago!!

Actress Rosie Perez has revealed that she contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus a year ago.

The actress revealed the news during an interview with Uproxx.

She said that while she was filming HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” said she “contracted COVID when we flew to Bangkok,” to film the show.

“At that time, they were saying it’s a new respiratory tract infection. It’s a virus that’s going around. We don’t really know what it is and what it does, but it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body,” Perez shared.

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was terrifying,” she continued. “I remember my manager was with me, and I said, “Tarik, don’t let me die in Bangkok.” And he goes, “Oh my God, you’re scaring me.” And the head of the ICU says, ‘You should be scared, sir. This is serious. We’re going to have to put her in a separate room.'”