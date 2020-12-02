Romeo Miller Talks About His New Boo Drew Sangster

Recently we reported about Romeo Miller now being off of the market. He shared photos of him and his new boo Drew Sangster, and now he is finally speaking about the new lady in his life.

During a recent episode of “The Mix,” Romeo opened up to his co-host’s about his relationship and said, “I’ve been single single for like four years and I told God no matter how good I think someone is I’ll let him reveal who he knows is good for me. My prayers always consist of a clear sign since I’m so aggressive, that Leo in me, I know I had to be still and observant.”

He continued, “No matter how good I thought somebody was, wrong or right, I’m always going to go after what I want and I’m always going to speak my mind. The question was, who would go out on a limb and do the same for ya boo?”

Romeo revealed that he and Drew have actually known each other for some time. However, after she sent him a book to read each month during the pandemic, and also a handwritten letter of 138 reasons why she was happy that she met him, along with an invite for Thanksgiving, Romeo said that was a sign for him.

As previously reported, when Romeo first shared his and Drew’s photo, he said, “Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get use to this @drewsangster. Yesterday was a good day. . #cuffingseason.”

